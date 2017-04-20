News, Sports, Jobs
The public is invited to attend an open house on the resurfacing project on Highway 169 from Blue Earth to Winnebago from 5-7 p.m. May 3 at the Municipal Center, 140th Main Street South, in Winnebago. The construction is scheduled for 2018 and includes an overlay from north of Blue Earth to Faribault County Road 12 in Winnebago, along with pedestrian and sidewalk improvements throughout Winnebago.
