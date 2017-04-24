New culinary project featuring restaurant dream team to debut this summer

A new cafe and culinary project featuring a dream team of chefs, baristas and cocktail masters is set to open in Minneapolis this June. Lynhall , in the 11,500-square-foot space that formerly housed the Soo Visual Arts Center at 2640 Lyndale Avenue S., will house a "market-inspired" cafe as well as an incubator kitchen for startups, a kitchen television studio and a private dining area.

