Muslim female boxer Amaiya Zafar in the ring
Amaiya Zafar, a female Muslim boxer who won the right to wear a hijab in the ring, fought Saturday, April 29, 2017 at Richard Green Central Elementary School in Minneapolis, Minn. Gallery: Jean Flomer, of Columbia Heights, wore an "I love my hijab" outfit to Saturday night's fights at Richard Green Elementary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
