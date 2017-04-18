MN measles outbreak puts the focus on...

MN measles outbreak puts the focus on immunizations

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Marshall Independent

We may not see cases of diseases like measles very often in Minnesota. But that doesn't mean measles isn't out there - and it's important to make sure children are vaccinated against it, said Dr. Piyush Singh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marshall Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mslms multlation measels 19 hr Libertards got no... 1
#Dump Betsy Hodges! 19 hr All libertards got 10
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Fri UidiotRaceMakeWor... 36,891
Happy 420! Thu TruDat 2
Fox news haha Apr 19 Davycrockett 1
U.S. Troops To Somalia! Apr 19 Davycrockett 7
North korea missile fail Apr 19 Davycrockett 12
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,998 • Total comments across all topics: 280,481,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC