Minnesota GOP picks political newcomer to be party chair
Minnesota Republicans picked political newcomer Jennifer Carnahan to be their new state party chair in a surprise victory over three established GOP candidates. Carnahan on Saturday received more votes than former state Senate Republican Leader David Hann and Chris Fields, the deputy chair of the Minnesota Republican Party.
