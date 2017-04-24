Minneapolis students 'use art to help others' with Empty Bowls NE
Gallery: Art teacher Rachel Hoemke works on throwing a bowl for the Empty Bowls fundraiser at Edison High School Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Minneapolis, MN. Gallery: Edison High sophomore Charles, center, lobbies for more time from his teacher to throw a bowl for the Empty Bowls fundraiser near the end of ceramics class at Edison High School Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Minneapolis, MN.
