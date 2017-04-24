Minneapolis schools forced to cut hundreds of jobs to fill $28 million gap
Minneapolis schools Superintendent Ed Graff's instructions to schools about cuts were to maintain class sizes "because we knew that was the first and foremost piece of our referendum," he said. Minneapolis Public Schools will slash hundreds of positions in schools and its central offices to plug a $28 million budget gap, projections from the school district show.
