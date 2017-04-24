Minneapolis mayor: 'I am a survivor of sexual assault'
Mayor Betsy Hodges took to social media Monday to say publicly she was abused by "adults unrelated to me for many years," starting when she was 8 years old. "I am a survivor of sexual assault," she said in a Facebook post tied to "Break the Silence Day," a local effort to encourage victims of childhood sexual violence to share their stories.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13)
|5 hr
|LIbEralS
|585
|Don't talk to commies
|8 hr
|Waikiki murders
|3
|Get rough & get tough
|20 hr
|Waikiki murders
|2
|From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can...
|Mon
|@Real Kelly
|3
|#Dump Betsy Hodges!
|Apr 21
|All libertards got
|10
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Apr 21
|UidiotRaceMakeWor...
|36,891
|Happy 420!
|Apr 20
|TruDat
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC