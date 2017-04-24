Minneapolis mayor: 'I am a survivor o...

Minneapolis mayor: 'I am a survivor of sexual assault'

18 hrs ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

Mayor Betsy Hodges took to social media Monday to say publicly she was abused by "adults unrelated to me for many years," starting when she was 8 years old. "I am a survivor of sexual assault," she said in a Facebook post tied to "Break the Silence Day," a local effort to encourage victims of childhood sexual violence to share their stories.

