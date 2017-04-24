Midwest timber industry welcomes tariffs on Canadian lumber
A client selects planks at a lumber yard in Montreal. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada and the U.S. could suffer from a "thickening" border a day after the Trump administration imposed new tariffs on softwood lumber and trade tensions between the two countries escalated Mill worker Rulda Singh Gill waits for British Columbia Premier Christy Clark to arrive Tuesday to speak about U.S. import duties on Canadian softwood lumber, at Partap Forest Products in Maple Ridge, British Columbia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13)
|18 hr
|Waikiki murders
|586
|Don't talk to commies
|Tue
|Waikiki murders
|3
|Get rough & get tough
|Mon
|Waikiki murders
|2
|From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can...
|Mon
|@Real Kelly
|3
|#Dump Betsy Hodges!
|Apr 21
|All libertards got
|10
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Apr 21
|UidiotRaceMakeWor...
|36,891
|Happy 420!
|Apr 20
|TruDat
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC