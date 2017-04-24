Man who shot five Black Lives Matter ...

Man who shot five Black Lives Matter protesters has been sentenced to 15 years in prison

Allen Scarsella, 25, and his crew got into an argument with some protesters who were demonstrating outside a Minneapolis police station after the 2015 shooting death of 24-year-old Jamar Clark by police.

