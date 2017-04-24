Lost Twin Cities: Rare today, row houses were once a common sight here
Historic row houses are the residential backbone of large Eastern cities such as Baltimore and Philadelphia, where they still fill block after block. In the Twin Cities, however, they are a relatively rare sight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who Am i ???
|16 hr
|Davycrockett
|3
|#Dump Betsy Hodges!
|18 hr
|zippok
|12
|Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13)
|Fri
|Waikiki Vermin
|588
|Media blackout
|Thu
|Waikiki murders
|2
|Minneapolis student targeted in Facebook postin... (May '10)
|Thu
|Davycrockett
|27
|Don't talk to commies
|Apr 25
|Waikiki murders
|3
|Get rough & get tough
|Apr 24
|Waikiki murders
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC