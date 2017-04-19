Hear new Prince tracks
A new six-song EP of previously unreleased Prince material is set to hit digital download services on Friday, the one-year anniversary of the Minneapolis musician's death. But his estate has already filed suit to stop the release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|#Dump Betsy Hodges!
|7 hr
|All libertards got
|10
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Fri
|UidiotRaceMakeWor...
|36,891
|Happy 420!
|Thu
|TruDat
|2
|Fox news haha
|Apr 19
|Davycrockett
|1
|U.S. Troops To Somalia!
|Apr 19
|Davycrockett
|7
|North korea missile fail
|Apr 19
|Davycrockett
|12
|joe cole ipm reality (May '08)
|Apr 17
|JL Bells
|32
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC