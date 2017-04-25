Harris pleads guilty to conspiracy to sell drug in Kimball overdose
One of the two men charged in the overdose death of Maurice Kimball on July 12, 2016, pleaded guilty Monday in Brown County District Court to a count of conspiracy to commit drug sales in the third degree. Logan Harris of New Ulm had been charged on Nov. 14, 2016, with participating in the sale of methamphetamine to Kimball, 24, of New Ulm, who died of an accidental methamphetamine overdose after being arrested and becoming ill in the Brown County Jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13)
|8 hr
|Waikiki murders
|586
|Don't talk to commies
|17 hr
|Waikiki murders
|3
|Get rough & get tough
|Mon
|Waikiki murders
|2
|From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can...
|Mon
|@Real Kelly
|3
|#Dump Betsy Hodges!
|Apr 21
|All libertards got
|10
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Apr 21
|UidiotRaceMakeWor...
|36,891
|Happy 420!
|Apr 20
|TruDat
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC