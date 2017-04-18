From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can look forward to this year
Your opportunities to celebrate Prince and absorb his music won't end this week with the first anniversary of his death. In fact, this year might offer more noteworthy Prince-related events and releases than even last year did.
#1 19 hrs ago
I don't understand why...
Why celebrate a known drug abuser who died by his own deeds!
United States
#2 11 hrs ago
[QUOTE who="@Real Kelly"]I don't understand why...
Why celebrate a known drug abuser who died by his own deeds!
[/QUOTE]
You love rush limbaugh. A known drug abuser and liar,.. I dont understand why.
#3 6 hrs ago
Point taken!
