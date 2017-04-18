From reissues to reunions: What Princ...

From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can look forward to this year

There are 3 comments on the Star Tribune story from 22 hrs ago, titled From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can look forward to this year. In it, Star Tribune reports that:

Your opportunities to celebrate Prince and absorb his music won't end this week with the first anniversary of his death. In fact, this year might offer more noteworthy Prince-related events and releases than even last year did.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
@Real Kelly

Houston, TX

#1 19 hrs ago
I don't understand why...
Why celebrate a known drug abuser who died by his own deeds!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Davycrockett

United States

#2 11 hrs ago
[QUOTE who="@Real Kelly"]I don't understand why...
Why celebrate a known drug abuser who died by his own deeds!
[/QUOTE]

You love rush limbaugh. A known drug abuser and liar,.. I dont understand why.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
@Real Kelly

Houston, TX

#3 6 hrs ago
Davycrockett wrote:
[QUOTE who="@Real Kelly"]I don't understand why...
Why celebrate a known drug abuser who died by his own deeds!
"

You love rush limbaugh. A known drug abuser and liar,.. I dont understand why.
Point taken!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
#Dump Betsy Hodges! Fri All libertards got 10
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Apr 21 UidiotRaceMakeWor... 36,891
Happy 420! Apr 20 TruDat 2
Fox news haha Apr 19 Davycrockett 1
U.S. Troops To Somalia! Apr 19 Davycrockett 7
North korea missile fail Apr 19 Davycrockett 12
joe cole ipm reality (May '08) Apr 17 JL Bells 32
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,034 • Total comments across all topics: 280,525,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC