Fraud case in Minnesota stirs new leg...

Fraud case in Minnesota stirs new legal ripples years later

Minnesota lawmakers are considering changing the rules on money that may be recovered for victims of businessman Tom Petters' $3.7 billion Ponzi scheme. Minnesota Public Radio reports the change would limit the recovery of investment income earned by charitable or religious organizations that took gifts from Petters or his associates.

