Fraud case in Minnesota stirs new legal ripples years later
Minnesota lawmakers are considering changing the rules on money that may be recovered for victims of businessman Tom Petters' $3.7 billion Ponzi scheme. Minnesota Public Radio reports the change would limit the recovery of investment income earned by charitable or religious organizations that took gifts from Petters or his associates.
