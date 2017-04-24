Four-vehicle crash in Minneapolis kil...

Four-vehicle crash in Minneapolis kills 1, injures 4

16 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

A four-vehicle crash in south Minneapolis on Sunday morning has killed one man and left at least four other people injured, police said. The incident happened at 9:36 a.m. at 26th Street and Blaisdell Avenue S. Two vehicles traveling south on Blaisdell ran a red light and crashed into two vehicles traveling west on 26th.

