Four-vehicle crash in Minneapolis kills 1, injures 4
A four-vehicle crash in south Minneapolis on Sunday morning has killed one man and left at least four other people injured, police said. The incident happened at 9:36 a.m. at 26th Street and Blaisdell Avenue S. Two vehicles traveling south on Blaisdell ran a red light and crashed into two vehicles traveling west on 26th.
