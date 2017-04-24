Deadline is April 28 for Top Projects nominations
Honorees have ranged from new projects like The Rose apartment complex and the Surly Destination Brewery in Minneapolis to renovations like the Schmidt Artist Lofts in St. Paul and downtown Minneapolis' Mayo Clinic Square. Past honorees have been built for entertainment, such as CHS Field in St. Paul, education, like Jordan Middle School and Alexandria Area High School, or environmental improvement, like the Kandiyohi County Landfill Leachate Treatment System.
