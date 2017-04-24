Closing time for 'Heyday' at Mill City Museum
The Mill City Museum pays tribute to Minnesota's musical roots in the exhibit "Heyday: 35 Years of Music in Minneapolis," which closes this Sunday. Fans of Prince, the Replacements, Soul Asylum and others can view photographs by First Avenue photographer Daniel Corrigan as he captured legendary bands while they performed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Media blackout
|10 hr
|Waikiki murders
|2
|Minneapolis student targeted in Facebook postin... (May '10)
|20 hr
|Davycrockett
|27
|Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13)
|Tue
|Waikiki murders
|586
|Don't talk to commies
|Apr 25
|Waikiki murders
|3
|Get rough & get tough
|Apr 24
|Waikiki murders
|2
|From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can...
|Apr 24
|@Real Kelly
|3
|#Dump Betsy Hodges!
|Apr 21
|All libertards got
|10
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC