BOMA Greater Minneapolis elects officers
The Building Owners and Managers Association Greater Minneapolis elected new officers and directors this week to serve on its board of directors for the 2017-2018 term. Amy Wimmer, a general property manager for Houston-based Hines, was elected as the board president.
