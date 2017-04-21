Bellwether corn claim heads to court

Bellwether corn claim heads to court

The Old Farmer's Almanac says there is a 50 percent probability that the last frost this spring will be April 30. Conventional wisdom would say that corn-planting season then would start about May 15, two weeks later. Minnesota's first bellwether trial on the sale of genetically modified organisms, i.e., corn, should be in the barn by then, given its start date of April 24 in front of Hennepin County District Court Judge Thomas Sipkins.

