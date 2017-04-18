A really Big show
Andee Wilcox, center, and other members of the Energy City Voices laugh and joke around between songs during a free concert at the High Plains Grill at Gillette College. Drummer Addy Buchanan plays the bongos during a performance by the Energy City Voices during a free concert at the High Plains Grill at Gillette College on April 18. Michael Staton gets close to Bailey Knopp as they belt out a song during an Energy City Voices' performance of their program, "An Evening with the Voices, Andee Wilcox, center, and other members of the Energy City Voices laugh and joke around between songs during a free concert at the High Plains Grill at Gillette College.
