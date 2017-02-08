Woman invites CC Club to crush Cheetos in Trump protest
As the backlash against Trump's presidency continues to grow, communities in Minneapolis are finding new ways to practice self-healing. Drinking at windowless bars like the CC Club on Lyndale Avenue is a classic method.
