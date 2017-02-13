WILsquare Capital acquires DCM

WILsquare Capital, a St. Louis-based private equity firm, announced today it has completed the acquisition of Data and Contact Management Solutions, LLC , an industry-leading technology-enabled service provider for estate asset recoveries based in Minneapolis, MN. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

