WILsquare Capital acquires DCM
WILsquare Capital, a St. Louis-based private equity firm, announced today it has completed the acquisition of Data and Contact Management Solutions, LLC , an industry-leading technology-enabled service provider for estate asset recoveries based in Minneapolis, MN. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
