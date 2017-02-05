Wet winter raises talk of Red River flood Fargo-Moorhead's $105 million worth of flood control infrastructure yet to be tested Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://www.sctimes.com/story/news/local/minnesota/2017/02/05/wet-winter-raises-talk-red-river-flood/97528202/ The Red River flows over the 12th Street North bridge, shown looking from Fargo, N.D., into Moorhead in April of 2013. MINNEAPOLIS - After several dry springs, communities are keeping a wary eye on the Red River in case it's due for another flood.

