Wanna buy the Parkway Theater?
Got $775,000 and dreams to own an 86-year-old theater? Then have we got a deal for you! The Parkway Theater , a historic staple of south Minneapolis, hit the market on Wednesday. The movie house/performance space is probably your only option when it comes to large, quirky venues that blend Spanish and art-deco styles of architecture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CIA coup against trump!
|1 hr
|FOVR
|9
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|2 hr
|WHAT
|35,931
|Hennepin County Judge Bruce Peterson:
|5 hr
|cowboy chris
|5
|Awesome first 3 weeks
|18 hr
|Waikiki brown water
|27
|God showed me
|20 hr
|Space ace
|14
|Trumpty dumpty
|20 hr
|FOVR
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Wed
|Davycrockett
|9
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC