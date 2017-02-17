Wanna buy the Parkway Theater?

Got $775,000 and dreams to own an 86-year-old theater? Then have we got a deal for you! The Parkway Theater , a historic staple of south Minneapolis, hit the market on Wednesday. The movie house/performance space is probably your only option when it comes to large, quirky venues that blend Spanish and art-deco styles of architecture.

