Two refugee families reunited in Minn...

Two refugee families reunited in Minnesota before resettlement is halted

13 hrs ago

With assistance from the International Institute of Minnesota, Ahmad Jawid Masoumi, his wife, and their five children arrived in Minnesota after leaving Afghanistan. And four-year-old Mushkaad Abdi reunited with her Somali family after the executive order threatened her arrival.

