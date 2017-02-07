Trump is energizing DFLers at Minneap...

Trump is energizing DFLers at Minneapolis City Hall

Donald Trump's presidency has come with a silver lining at City Hall in Minneapolis: He's rallying the base. In a city election year, the new president has lighted a fire under DFLers and set off a vigorous competition among politicians over who can denounce him the loudest.

