Thornton: FBI still investigating Minnesota mall stabbing
Thornton: FBI still investigating Minnesota mall stabbing Thornton speaks on Adan, mall stabbing, Islamic State, bias crimes and police use of force Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://www.sctimes.com/story/news/local/2017/02/17/thornton-fbi-still-investigating-minnesota-mall-stabbing/98056942/ Richard Thornton, FBI, Minneapolis field office, spoke Sunday, Sept. 18, on the Crossroads Center incident at the St. Cloud Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Cloud Times.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|51 min
|Into The Night
|35,948
|Tucker carlson
|5 hr
|Space ace
|1
|CNN = Fake News
|6 hr
|CNN FAKE NEWS
|41
|CIA coup against trump!
|9 hr
|Space ace
|14
|Hennepin County Judge Bruce Peterson:
|19 hr
|cowboy chris
|5
|Awesome first 3 weeks
|Thu
|Waikiki brown water
|27
|God showed me
|Thu
|Space ace
|14
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC