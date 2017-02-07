The Annual Bird Dog Parade Kicks off Pheasant Fest in Minneapolis

The annual Bird Dog Parade will once again kick-off National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic 2017 at the Minneapolis Convention Center on Friday, February 17 at 11 a.m. Presented by Federal Premium Ammunition, National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic will take over Minneapolis, Minnesota the weekend of February 17, 18 & 19. This year's show will feature the largest Bird Dog Parade to date with over 40 breeds and 100 bird dogs participating. At 11 a.m. on Friday, a crowd will gather to see flushers, pointers, setters, and retrievers on parade at the Minneapolis Convention Center in the grand opening of the nation's largest upland event .

