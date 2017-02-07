Sustainable: Ackerberg joins coalition for 'circular economy'
In January the Ackerberg Group joined a growing number of Twin Cities companies that have signed on as members of the Minnesota Sustainable Growth Coalition , a new effort to invest in clean energy, waste reduction and improved water management. Minneapolis-based Ackerberg is the first commercial real estate company to join the coalition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.
