Sustainable: Ackerberg joins coalition for 'circular economy'

11 hrs ago Read more: Finance and Commerce

In January the Ackerberg Group joined a growing number of Twin Cities companies that have signed on as members of the Minnesota Sustainable Growth Coalition , a new effort to invest in clean energy, waste reduction and improved water management. Minneapolis-based Ackerberg is the first commercial real estate company to join the coalition.

