'Suspicious' woman in neighborhood just trying to get in her damn 10,000 steps
Some health professionals think there are things inside your body -- your heart, your lungs, and your brain, to name three -- craving that many steps every 24 hours. Because those organs are apparently not properly communicating their desire, the folks at Fitbit have invented something that goes on outside your body, which reminds you daily that you want all those stomps in your life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|22 min
|Into The Night
|35,900
|FOVR communist operative
|1 hr
|Space ace
|1
|All space ace's american heroes
|1 hr
|Space ace
|13
|God showed me
|1 hr
|Space ace
|12
|Communist purge
|4 hr
|Space ace
|2
|CIA coup against trump!
|5 hr
|Space ace
|1
|What does " bigly" mean
|7 hr
|FOVR
|8
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC