Sara Pajunen's 'Laatikko/Box' reveals immigrant stories through song
Want a reminder of what life's like through the eyes of a freshly settled immigrant? Take a listen to Sara Pajunen's Laatikko/Box . The Minneapolis violinist's newest album is a half hour of storytelling over music she initially composed for a Cedar Cultural Center commission in 2013.
