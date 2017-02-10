Refugees cross to Canada to escape Do...

Refugees cross to Canada to escape Donald Trump

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Al Jazeera

For five hours, Somalis Farhan Ahmed and Mohamed Mualim trekked through the barren and frigid snow-swept fields dividing North Dakota from the Canadian prairies. The snow was knee-deep and it was nearly -20 degrees Celsius.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Topless Male Acrobats Perform For Pope Benedict (Dec '10) Sat Phart Nimbly 100
Watch out Sat Waikiki wasteland 8
Awesome first 3 weeks Sat Waikiki wasteland 23
I wanted everything Fri Space ace 1
Carbona not glue Fri Space ace 1
All space ace's american heroes Fri Davycrockett 5
Nutjob Maxine waters: "putin invading korea" Fri Space ace 25
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,858 • Total comments across all topics: 278,815,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC