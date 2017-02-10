Planned Parenthood party to feature 'mind-blowing' condom fashion, music, pop-up shops

Not down with the constant push to defund Planned Parenthood? Then give 'em some funds February 16 at the "Ready or Hot: Fashion Meets Passion" party/benefit. The annual fundraiser is celebrating 100 years of PP, and you better believe there'll be a "condom couture" runway event featuring "mind-blowing"/rubbery looks by Twin Cities designers Tracy Fletcher, Akua Gabby, Kerry Riley, Joynoelle, and House of Nguyen.

