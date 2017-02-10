Planned Parenthood party to feature '...

Planned Parenthood party to feature 'mind-blowing' condom fashion, music, pop-up shops

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: City Pages

Not down with the constant push to defund Planned Parenthood? Then give 'em some funds February 16 at the "Ready or Hot: Fashion Meets Passion" party/benefit. The annual fundraiser is celebrating 100 years of PP, and you better believe there'll be a "condom couture" runway event featuring "mind-blowing"/rubbery looks by Twin Cities designers Tracy Fletcher, Akua Gabby, Kerry Riley, Joynoelle, and House of Nguyen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I wanted everything 24 min Space ace 1
Carbona not glue 25 min Space ace 1
All space ace's american heroes 2 hr Davycrockett 5
Awesome first 3 weeks 2 hr Space ace 21
Nutjob Maxine waters: "putin invading korea" 2 hr Space ace 25
Rich stanek for governor 11 hr Davycrockett 5
Iran Thu Waikiki harbor oil 13
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,156 • Total comments across all topics: 278,752,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC