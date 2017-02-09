PixelFLEX Joins The Congregation At Substance Church On A Grand Scale

Technical Director Adam Frey works with integration partner REACH Communications to install a 47' wide FLEXTour LED video wall to complete the sanctuary renovation Located in Minneapolis, MN, Substance Church is a dynamic multi-site church that believes in doing things a bit differently by pushing the limits of the congregation's expectations to build a stronger community. In holding true to their foundation, they recently underwent a LED video installation at their Northtown Campus with one of the largest LED video walls in any house of worship known today.

