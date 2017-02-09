PixelFLEX Joins The Congregation At Substance Church On A Grand Scale
Technical Director Adam Frey works with integration partner REACH Communications to install a 47' wide FLEXTour LED video wall to complete the sanctuary renovation Located in Minneapolis, MN, Substance Church is a dynamic multi-site church that believes in doing things a bit differently by pushing the limits of the congregation's expectations to build a stronger community. In holding true to their foundation, they recently underwent a LED video installation at their Northtown Campus with one of the largest LED video walls in any house of worship known today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Design Online.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nutjob Maxine waters: "putin invading korea"
|6 hr
|Waikiki harbor oil
|4
|Awesome first 3 weeks
|7 hr
|Space ace
|15
|Rich stanek for governor
|7 hr
|Space ace
|3
|Iran
|17 hr
|Waikiki harbor oil
|13
|Keith ellison muslim brotherhood operative
|19 hr
|Waikiki harbor oil
|2
|What does " bigly" mean
|Wed
|Phineas
|7
|CNN = Fake News
|Wed
|LIbEralS
|40
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC