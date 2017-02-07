Pimento Jamaican Kitchen in Burnsville has closed
They then went on to open a wildly popular second location on Minneapolis' Nicollet Avenue. According to the Minneapolis/ St. Paul Business Journal , the partners will keep their Eat Street location open and are hoping to relocate the Burnsville restaurant, and will possibly open a third location as well.
