Pimento Jamaican Kitchen in Burnsville has closed

12 hrs ago Read more: City Pages

They then went on to open a wildly popular second location on Minneapolis' Nicollet Avenue. According to the Minneapolis/ St. Paul Business Journal , the partners will keep their Eat Street location open and are hoping to relocate the Burnsville restaurant, and will possibly open a third location as well.

