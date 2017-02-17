Pequot Lakes: Skateboard park researc...

Pequot Lakes: Skateboard park research under way51 sec ago

A park commission subcommittee has been meeting with students and parents who are interested in having a skateboard park in Pequot Lakes with the expectation that most, if not all, funding for the park would be raised through the community, according to written information Mayor Nancy Adams shared Tuesday, Feb. 7, with the city council.

