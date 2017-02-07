One wheely unusual winter commute
For the last three and a half years, he has ridden his unicycle almost every day from his home in northeast Minneapolis to the Mill City Museum, where he's responsible for the upkeep of the historic building. Rain, snow, ice - he's out in all of it.
