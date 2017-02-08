North Loop's 'Hennepin and Lake'
Paster Properties and Urban Anthology paid an undisclosed amount for the warehouse building at 120-126 Third Ave. N. in Minneapolis. They plan to convert it for office and retail use.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Awesome first 3 weeks
|8 hr
|Trump worst presi...
|9
|Iran
|10 hr
|Waikiki harbor oil
|7
|What does " bigly" mean
|15 hr
|Phineas
|7
|CNN = Fake News
|20 hr
|LIbEralS
|40
|Global Radiation 'undeniable' scientists say
|Tue
|Waikiki Shyit WATER
|1
|Nutjob Maxine waters: "putin invading korea"
|Tue
|Space ace
|2
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Mon
|Into The Night
|35,897
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC