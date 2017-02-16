Mpls. escape routes to be shut as Por...

Mpls. escape routes to be shut as Portland, Cedar Avenues get new bridges

Tuesday

A cyclist and cars passed over the Midtown Greenway on the Portland Avenue Bridge in Minneapolis. The bridge is one of two that will be demolished this spring and replaced.

