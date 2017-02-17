Monster Energy AMA Supercross at U.S Bank Stadium

Riders test out the rack a day before the Monster Energy AMA Supercross where the world's top Supercross racers will battle it out for the esteemed 450SX Class crown on Saturday. Gallery: Eric Grondahl leapt in the air during a jump at a media event for the Monster Energy AMA Supercross that will take place at U.S. Bank Stadium Saturday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.