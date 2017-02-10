Minnesota 'Golden Girls' fans celebra...

Minnesota 'Golden Girls' fans celebrate beloved show's revival

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Every morning, even before he has breakfast, Elliott Powell starts his day with four piano chords and a sunny view of Miami ushering in another rerun of "The Golden Girls." "They're just part of my routine," said Powell, who teaches gender studies at the University of Minnesota, and has a shrine of photographs from the show on his office wall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Watch out 4 min Space ace 5
Awesome first 3 weeks 3 hr Waikiki wasteland 23
I wanted everything 13 hr Space ace 1
Carbona not glue 13 hr Space ace 1
All space ace's american heroes 15 hr Davycrockett 5
Nutjob Maxine waters: "putin invading korea" 16 hr Space ace 25
Rich stanek for governor Fri Davycrockett 5
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,225 • Total comments across all topics: 278,768,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC