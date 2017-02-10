Minnesota 'Golden Girls' fans celebrate beloved show's revival
Every morning, even before he has breakfast, Elliott Powell starts his day with four piano chords and a sunny view of Miami ushering in another rerun of "The Golden Girls." "They're just part of my routine," said Powell, who teaches gender studies at the University of Minnesota, and has a shrine of photographs from the show on his office wall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watch out
|4 min
|Space ace
|5
|Awesome first 3 weeks
|3 hr
|Waikiki wasteland
|23
|I wanted everything
|13 hr
|Space ace
|1
|Carbona not glue
|13 hr
|Space ace
|1
|All space ace's american heroes
|15 hr
|Davycrockett
|5
|Nutjob Maxine waters: "putin invading korea"
|16 hr
|Space ace
|25
|Rich stanek for governor
|Fri
|Davycrockett
|5
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC