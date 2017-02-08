Matthew Galaviz-Reed has been appoint...

Matthew Galaviz-Reed has been appointed Complex Marketing Manager at the W and Le Méridien Minneapolis

W Minneapolis - The Foshay and Le MA©ridien Chambers Minneapolis, two iconic sister properties in Minneapolis' historic downtown arts district, are pleased to welcome Matthew Galaviz-Reed as Complex Marketing Manager. In his new position, Galaviz-Reed will oversee marketing strategy for the award-winning Twin City hotels.

