Matthew Galaviz-Reed has been appointed Complex Marketing Manager at the W and Le MAÂ©ridien Minne...
W Minneapolis - The Foshay and Le MA©ridien Chambers Minneapolis, two iconic sister properties in Minneapolis' historic downtown arts district, are pleased to welcome Matthew Galaviz-Reed as Complex Marketing Manager. In his new position, Galaviz-Reed will oversee marketing strategy for the award-winning Twin City hotels.
