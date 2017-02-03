Man charged in sexual assault of senior

Man charged in sexual assault of senior

Prosecutors have charged a predatory offender with criminal sexual assault after investigators linked him to three similar assaults on the same night. Stephen Lee Blanks, age 32, is charged with aggravated robbery and criminal sexual assault in connection with one of the cases.

