Legal help in baggage claim

Minnesota Law School's Center for New Americans volunteer lawyers were at MSP to aid refugees and visa holders hoping to get to the U.S. while President Trump's travel ban is held up in the courts. Gallery: Tara Murphy, seated, left to right, Kyle Luebke and David Moon, volunteer attorneys for the University of Minnesota Law School's Center for New Americans, talk while waiting for refugees and visa holders hoping to get to the U.S. while President Trump's travel ban is held up in the courts while waiting near the International Arrival area in baggage claims at MSP Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Minneapolis, MN.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.