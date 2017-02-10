Legal Aid to have info session for refugees, immigrants Event will provide updates on effects of new immigration rules Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://www.sctimes.com/story/news/local/immigration/2017/02/10/legal-aid-have-info-session-refugees-immigrants/97717956/ Protesters gather for a rally against President Donald Trump's temporary immigration ban on seven predominantly Muslim countries at the Warren E. Burger Federal Building & United States Courthouse Tuesday. Jan. 31, 2017, in Minneapolis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Cloud Times.