Joanna Harmon and Eva Schulte to Lead...

Joanna Harmon and Eva Schulte to Lead Impulse Training Workshop

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Heighten the sense to your own impulses through playful movement. Learn to honor your instincts--for performance, for improvisatory practice, and for daily life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump puts sanctions on iran. 1 hr Hillarys revenge 28
Rev. Dr. Franklyn V. Beckles, Jr. (Aug '13) 1 hr Jasen Rivero 24
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 10 hr Into The Night 35,893
Super bowl thread 10 hr Waikiki slashers 4
News Charges: Mpls Man Drugged, Repeatedly Raped Gir... (Sep '11) 13 hr Phart Like Cosby 7
News Man Sentenced In Attempted Rape Of 16-Year-Old (Apr '12) 14 hr Phart With Evil 2
News Another Victim Speaks Out On Alleged HIV+ Rapist (Feb '10) 15 hr Phart Smartly 2
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,533 • Total comments across all topics: 278,601,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC