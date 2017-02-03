'Is this an interview or an investigation?!': Riff Raff hangs up after questions about his MN roots
Last week I was assigned to interview bizarre-o viral rapper Riff Raff. In our constant pursuit of the local connection, the idea was to explore the Houston MC's curious Minnesota past.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump puts sanctions on iran.
|3 hr
|USA beats all others
|20
|Liberals sinking further into insanity
|8 hr
|Phineas
|4
|Nafta
|11 hr
|USA beats all others
|2
|Bowling green massacre?
|13 hr
|Davycrockett
|1
|Keith Ellison & Democrats & ISLAM
|15 hr
|USA beats all others
|3
|Muslim shoots up mosque
|19 hr
|Davycrockett
|25
|Nutjob berkley liberals riot over troll
|Thu
|You Are Fired
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC