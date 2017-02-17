'I wouldn't have let him go': Minneap...

'I wouldn't have let him go': Minneapolis woman shocked friend walked to Canada

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Truro Daily News

Saciido Shaie, founder and President of the Umma Project holds a picture of herself and close friend Mohamed Badal at a Somali restaurant in Minneapolis, Minn., on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. Saciido Shaie says something seemed to be weighing on her friend Mohamed Badal in the days before he vanished.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 6 hr chazmo 36,099
Tucker carlson 7 hr Space ace 9
CNN = Fake News 20 hr FOVR 42
CIA coup against trump! Fri Space ace 14
Hennepin County Judge Bruce Peterson: Feb 17 cowboy chris 5
Awesome first 3 weeks Feb 16 Waikiki brown water 27
God showed me Feb 16 Space ace 14
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,873 • Total comments across all topics: 279,007,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC