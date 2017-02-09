I tried salt therapy after a bout wit...

I tried salt therapy after a bout with sniffles. It's way better than a Neti Pot.

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: City Pages

I've long been intrigued by the Salt Cave Minnesota , which sits a few blocks from my house in south Minneapolis. Technically, a salt cave should appeal to everyone, because a) caves are inherently intriguing b) all humans desire to eat/breathe/roll around in salt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rich stanek for governor 1 hr Davycrockett 5
Nutjob Maxine waters: "putin invading korea" 2 hr Davycrockett 8
Awesome first 3 weeks 8 hr THE TRUTH HURTS 16
Iran Thu Waikiki harbor oil 13
Keith ellison muslim brotherhood operative Thu Waikiki harbor oil 2
What does " bigly" mean Wed Phineas 7
CNN = Fake News Wed LIbEralS 40
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,832 • Total comments across all topics: 278,739,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC